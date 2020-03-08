Reese Witherspoon Has Another New Show Coming & It Celebrates The Wildest Queens

Reese Witherspoon knows how to use television shows to tell stories about complicated women, but from the looks of a new trailer, her upcoming program on short-form streaming service Quibi will be a whole separate beast from Big Little Lies. The forthcoming docuseries Fierce Queens, which is narrated by Witherspoon and produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, will follow the matriarchs and leaders of the animal world.
“Ask yourself one question,” Witherspoon says in a voice-over. “Why do they call it the animal kingdom when it’s clearly run by queens?”
According to the show’s minute-long trailer, which dropped Sunday in honor of International Women’s Day, Witherspoon will tell the stories of cheetahs, wasps, and seahorses, among other species. But this isn’t your classic National Geographic TV show: Fierce Queens will dive into the drama of the animal world from what Quibi describes as “a fresh female perspective.”
Quibi’s name stands for “quick bites” and, like the platform’s other offerings, episodes of Fierce Queens will all clock in at under 10 minutes. Witherspoon isn’t the only big-name celebrity taking her talents to the new subscription service: everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Sophie Turner to Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron will spearhead their own short-form show.
Witherspoon may not be in front of the camera on this show, but you will still have plenty of other opportunities to see her on-screen. Later this month, she will star in the TV adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere as a journalist and mother desperate for control, and in February, she began filming the second season of her star-studded Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.
Fierce Queens will premiere on Quibi’s April 6 launch date. Watch the trailer below.
