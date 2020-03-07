Remains Believed To Be 15-Month-Old Evelyn Boswell Found On Family Member’s Property

After a grueling investigation, Tennessee authorities believe they have located the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell. In a Twitter thread with information about Evelyn’s case, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced to the public that officers found remains “believed to be those” of Evelyn.
While Evelyn was last seen in December 2019, she was not reported missing until February 2020, almost two months after she was last seen by family members, which continues to puzzle police. In an early February press conference, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy called the case overrun with “conflicting information and inaccuracies.” After a tip led authorities to property belonging to a “family member of Evelyn's mother,” police discovered remains, but will wait until after the autopsy to confirm the identity, reports CNN.
We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020
This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.
Thank you for your support during this difficult process. pic.twitter.com/KxwpePiydT
Evelyn’s case has been national news since February 19, when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the toddler, who was reported missing by her grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr. During the investigation, authorities arrested Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, after anonymous tips led police to a stolen gray 2007 BMW carrying the two suspects.
Further questioning also led to the arrest of Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, who police stated made false statements that “impeded our investigation on trying to find Evelyn." In earlier comments to both police and news stations, Megan, who had sole custody of Evelyn, claimed to know where the toddler was, saying, "My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don't go tonight, I'm going to go find her myself.”
In a bizarre news interview with Sullivan County’s News Channel 11, Megan also refused to take a polygraph, claiming she was pregnant. Police refuted this claim and Megan was charged with one count of false reports. In a statement to reporters, Cassidy claimed Megan was still lying, saying, “Every time we talk to her, the story changes. I’m serious when I say that. Every single time.”
Police believe a babysitter may have been the last person to see Evelyn sometime around December 11, conflicting with her family’s report that she went missing after Christmas. Since the announcement, members of the community have begun leaving flowers and toys near the home where the remains were found in honor of Evelyn.
In a press conference late on Friday, Cassidy thanked authorities who worked tirelessly on the case and the community for “their outpouring of love, support, and prayers.” While no new charges have been announced since the discovery, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the case is still ongoing.
