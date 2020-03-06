Netflix Unknowingly Cast A Real Clairvoyant Actress As A Clairvoyant In CAOS

Her character Rosalind Walker has been plagued with visions during her time on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and according to actress Jaz Sinclair, she has some supernatural ability in her real life, too.
Sitting down with co-star Lachlan Watson for an interview with PEOPLE Now, Sinclair revealed that she considers herself clairvoyant, or someone who sees premonitions of the future.
“It’s weird. I just know things sometimes. I just know them, and then they’re usually right. Like I’ll get a flash of an image of something. I don’t know how to explain it,” she told the show’s host. “Sometimes it’s just a feeling, and sometimes it’s a legitimate flash of an image in my head.”
When asked if these images every cause her to make certain decisions, she confirmed that they’re a big part of how she operates.
“For sure. All the time. I’m a very gut-based person. I’m very intuitive. I’m a very heart-based, intuition [focused] person. Sometimes I’m like, ‘I don’t know why, but I need to go left and not right.’ So it affects my life probably daily,” Sinclair told the outlet.
As for Roz, when her clairvoyant abilities aren’t saving the day and she’s not narrowly avoiding death by sacrifice-happy pagans, Roz spends her time dating Harvey (Ross Lynch). In real life, Sinclair and Lynch seemingly confirmed their much speculated-about romance with — what else? — a TikTok video.
As for her onscreen relationship, Sinclair ships it.
“[I really love] how Roz and Harvey's relationship has developed and has deepened over time,” Sinclair told ScreenRant. “How they are honest with each other, and that Harvey does struggle with the witch thing and then ultimately decides to accept Roz.”
Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like Sinclair’s real-life abilities are quite as difficult to navigate.
