Taylor Swift Learns How To Flirt With Women & Smoke Cigars In “The Man” BTS Video

Taylor Swift pulled off a twist to rival M. Night Shyamalan in her music video for "The Man" when the post-credits revealed that she, under a ton of makeup and prosthetics, played the titular man of in the music video. Bill Corso, the artist who turned Swift into a zombie for her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video and Nicole Kidman into Gretchen Carlson for Bombshell, returned to transform the singer, but looks were only half the battle. In a new behind the scenes video, Swift revealed that she also worked with two movement coaches, Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge, who taught her everything from how men check out women to how they adjust their underwear.
"I just need to never ever make movements that look like I'm a girl, which is hard because my whole life is just being like —" Swift says in the video, posing dramatically.
Some tips from Galloway and Theberge: lead with your hips, smack your lips when you smoke, and always go butt to boob.
"How do you check somebody out?" Swift asks at one moment in the video when she's required to flirt with a woman who walks by. "You check their boobs and then their butt? Butt and then boobs and then back to butt?"
It would be catchy if it weren't so vile, but luckily this look behind the scenes focuses mainly on the comical parts of Swift's transformation. While it was shocking to learn the truth of the woman behind the man, nobody had a weirder experience than Swift.
"I don't have real lips on," she says at one point. "I don't know what the fuck's going on."
Watch the video below.
