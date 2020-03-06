The Trader Joe's frozen food aisle is a little slice of heaven that never fails to keep us satisfied, but the beauty section is truly the hidden gem of the store. Things like the rose water toner, oatmeal bar soap, and shea butter hair masks have a loyal following, but the best part is that it's all super affordable. For example, the three products we just listed are all under $5 each. Need we say more?
We didn't think TJ's beauty section could get any better — but we were wrong. In the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, Taryn Aguiar, the category manager for health and beauty, shared updates on the newest offerings. Keep scrolling for details on a few upcoming launches hitting shelves this year.
1. Watermelon Face Spray
If you're a fan of the Rosewater Toner, make space on your vanity for the Watermelon Face Spray. According to Aguiar, it's like a summery cocktail for your face that should be on shelves by June. It's made with watermelon extract, squalene, and hyaluronic acid to brighten and hydrate your face.
2. Watermelon Overnight Face Mask
The juicy goodness of watermelon is also present in a new overnight face mask, which should be on shelves soon. According to Aguiar, it has watermelon extract and seed oil and is massaged in at night to "wake up glowing."
3. Strawberry Body Scrub
Trader Joe's enlisted the help of another summer fruit to help buff away dead skin in its new body scrub. The formula utilizes natural sugar and strawberry seeds to exfoliate.
4. Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo
"Haircare is really an area we've been looking at updating," Aguiar says. One of those updates comes by way of a non-aerosol dry shampoo, which is on its way "sometime this year," she says.
