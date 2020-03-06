Story from TV Shows

Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Ready To Riot After That Alex Karev Twist

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
Last night, loyal fans of ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy said goodbye to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), beloved pediatrics doctor and undoubtedly the most evolved character on the show. But Karev’s untimely departure isn’t sitting well with the Grey’s fandom. As a matter of fact, the masses are rioting over the way he was written out of the series.
In January, the network announced that Chambers was no longer going to be on the show. Even worse, he’d already filmed his very last episode. We were stunned by the revelation, torn up by the fact that Grey’s Anatomy was axing yet another of its fixtures. In the last few years, the series had already lost some of its most beloved characters (Mark Sloan, Christina Yang, Derek Shepherd, Callie Torres), and fans had barely adjusted to those losses. But Alex was Meredith Grey's new person — her last person. And now, he's gone too.
But even more infuriating than the fact that Alex had been written out of the show is the shoddy way it was executed. After working tirelessly to help his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) through her traumatic breakdown and leaving Grey Sloan Memorial to resuscitate a broken down hospital, it turns out Alex left Seattle of his own volition — to reunite with Izzie Stevens and the children that he had unknowingly fathered.
Remember Izzie? Played by Katherine Heigl, she was among Alex and Meredith's group of green interns. She and Alex hit it off, and after facing hurdle after hurdle (including a fight with cancer that made her see the ghost of her ex, Denny Duquette), the co-workers tied the knot. Unfortunately, due to internal problems between Heigl and Grey's Anatomy executives, Izzie dipped in the sixth season, leaving Alex in the lurch.
Fans were furious to discover that Alex had abandoned Meredith and Jo to be with Izzie and the random twins she'd birthed.
Alex's sudden exit, brought on by Chambers' decision to walk away from the show, feels out of character for him. Over the years, we've had the pleasure of him evolving from a self-centered dickhead to a caring and responsible friend. The Alex we know would never have abandoned his wife and his best friend after everything that they'd been through. The Alex we know would have moved heaven and earth to make things work.
Many fans are saying that it would have been better for Alex to be written off of the show via violent accident a la Derek and Mark (RIP, kings) than to just leave the people he loved the most. But sensible storylines aren't really a strong suit over at Grey's — just look at the madness that every single character is currently dealing with.
The only consolation we have over Alex's departure is the fact that Chambers left on his own terms, unlike some people. "There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," the 50-year-old shared in a statement when the devastating news first broke. "As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he said.
