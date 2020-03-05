Meghan Markle Is Back In London — & You Have To See Her New Long Hair

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance in London since stepping down from their royal duties this evening and, judging by their grins, one can only guess that life post-palace is sweet. All eyes were on Markle in her turquoise Victoria Beckham dress as the couple, who are currently spending most of their time in Canada, arrived to the Endeavour Fund Awards honoring wounded military veterans who use athletic pursuits to aid themselves and others in recovery.
With her bronzed cheeks, lush lashes, and healthy amount of highlighter, Markle looked radiant in a way one Twitter fan dubbed the "freedom glow." Others noted her rich berry lip color, a step up from the mauves and neutrals we're used to seeing her in.
Is it my imagination or is this the first time in a while that Meghan Markle has worn bright colors and that glorious shade of red lipstick?! To Freedom...and Fenty! #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/hyB2UXIqyM— Just Stephanie! (@qsteph) March 5, 2020
Also noticeably thriving was Markle's long, lush ponytail, which was styled in loose waves down her back. Sure, the length of Markle's hair the last time we saw her indicates that at least part of the pony is a faux piece, but it's also a testament to how great your hair — and everything else — looks when you're happy. Now that's a Markle Sparkle.
