With Today’s Starbucks Happy Hour, You Can Try Two New Drinks For The Price Of One

Earlier this week, Starbucks announced its new Spring menu. It included two iced coconut milk-based drinks, a nitro cold brew beverage, and some robust lunch offerings. Almost as if by magic, today we have a Starbucks happy hour, so we can go ahead and try all the new goods for half the price.
A Starbucks Happy Hour is the easiest way to taste what's new on the menu. You only have to pay for one drink and you get two. This BOGO tradition is a fixture in our calendars: Buy any one handcrafted beverage size Grande or bigger, and get another one free. So you could grab your regular order and nab the new Pineapple Matcha drink or Iced Golden Ginger drink. Or you can indulge yourself and your coworkers in a taste test and get both for the price of one.
Regular happy hour rules apply: You must have the Starbucks app on your phone, which will require being a Starbucks Rewards member. Then the deal will automatically appear on your app for you to show your barista before you order. It starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
It's starting to feel like quick-stop coffee purveyors are raising the stakes by lowering prices. The BOGO Starbucks happy hour is a monthly event now and places like Panera and Burger King are putting out coffee subscriptions that literally give you as much coffee as you can take for a nominal price. Coffee purchases may no longer be the reason we don't have robust savings accounts.
If you were looking for a reason to take a walk, now's the time. If you're short on cash but in need of a peace offering, look no further. If you can't choose between two orders, now you don't have to. When you can have two drinks for the price of one, you don't have to choose.
