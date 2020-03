With Today’s Starbucks Happy Hour, You Can Try Two New Drinks For The Price Of One

A Starbucks Happy Hour is the easiest way to taste what's new on the menu. You only have to pay for one drink and you get two. This BOGO tradition is a fixture in our calendars: Buy any one handcrafted beverage size Grande or bigger , and get another one free. So you could grab your regular order and nab the new Pineapple Matcha drink or Iced Golden Ginger drink. Or you can indulge yourself and your coworkers in a taste test and get both for the price of one.