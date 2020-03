Almost instantly, #WarrenToBiden and #WarrenToSanders began trending on Twitter. Many are expecting a Sanders endorsement because both candidates are progressive, but given the way things have played out between them, this might not be the case. The candidates have sparred over the course of the campaign, most notably about whether Sanders said he didn’t think a woman could beat Donald Trump. Sanders supporters have also been accused of harassing Warren supporters, which the Vermont Senator has been criticized for not responding to appropriately.