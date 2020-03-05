8 New Sephora Launches To Add To Your Cart Now

March is finally here and you know what that means: There's March Madness, a renewed interest in the color green (and drinking Guinness beer), and — how could we forget? — another month of brand new product launches at Sephora.
If the assortment of new makeup, skin care, and fragrance is any indication, spring, it seems, has finally sprung. Among the beauty retailer's launches are a batch of new floral scents begging to be dabbed onto exposed collarbones and wrists, Gucci's super fancy mascara, and some Drunk Elephant newness that's ripe for gifting.
We won't keep you waiting any longer —click through to check out all the best Sephora launches to shop this month.
