Melissa Benoist Is Expecting With Her Supergirl Co-Star Chris Wood

Melissa Benoist, star of The CW's Supergirl announced on Instagram that she and husband Chris Wood are getting ready for a baby — of the human variety.
“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!” Benoist joked on Instagram, sharing a photo of her holding up a tiny baby sweater. She also included an image of herself standing behind Wood, cradling his "pregnant belly."
Wood followed up with his own Instagram post, writing:
"The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!!"
On the CW series, Benoist portrays superhero Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, who is the cousin of Superman and protector of National City. Wood, who previously appeared on The Vampire Diaries, joined the series in season 2 as Mon-El, a prince from the planet Daxam and love interest for Kara. He appeared on the show through season 3, and returned as a guest star in season 5 for the show's 100th episode.
Benoist was previously married to her Glee co-star Blake Jenner, whom she divorced in December of 2016.
Recently, Benoist made headlines with her candid video about intimate partner violence (IPV). In her video, Benoist stated that she was a survivor of abuse at the hands of her previous partner, whom she did not name. She claimed in the video that she lied about an eye injury allegedly caused by her ex, telling the public that she had slipped and fell on a potted plant. An interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016 shows Benoist telling this allegedly false version of the story.
Shortly after Benoist posted her video, Wood showed his support on Twitter, writing:
"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love? #IStandWithMelissa."
