Everything You Need To Know About Quibi, The New Short-Form Streaming Service

Quibi, so named for the quick, pop-'em-in-your-mouth short-form bites that will serve as its content, is a new and highly-anticipated subscription-based streaming service coming out in April. The mobile-only platform already has some majorly star-studded shows on its docket, including Chrissy's Court starring Chrissy Teigen, Survive starring Sophie Turner, and Most Dangerous Game starring the best Hemsworth (Liam). Read on for all the deets on how the new platform works, and how you can watch these shows and more.
How is Quibi different from other streaming services?
Quibi will be strictly comprised of episodes that last 10 minutes or less. The service will have both scripted and unscripted content, including comedies, dramas, reality shows, and news. The scripted shows will mostly run around two hours total, broken up into seven- to 10-minute serialized chapters. There will also be episodic shows spanning genres like food and documentary. NBC will be partnering with Quibi for both morning and evening news daily shows. Apparently, there will be about 7,000 episodes rolled out on Quibi in its first year.
How can you watch Quibi shows?
The new streaming service is mobile-only, and all of its content will be made to watch both horizontally and vertically, which means you can change your phone's orientation from portrait to landscape within the same video. You can pre-order the app here on the App Store and here on Google Play.
How much does a Quibi subscription cost?
To watch Quibi content with ads, it'll cost you $4.99 per month. For an ad-free experience, you'll need to shell out $7.99 per month. The ads will be short, though. Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said that for content under five minutes, ads will just be limited to a six- to 10-second spot. There will also be a free trial option available at launch.
When does Quibi launch?
