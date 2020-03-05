If you, like us, have been bringing photos of J.Lo to your hair appointments for the past decade (at least), then keep reading, because we got all the details on the icon's hair straight from her longtime colorist, Tracey Cunningham. Ahead, Cunningham breaks down how she creates Lopez's iconic color, and how she takes care of it between working, performing, exercising, and all the other things that J.Lo somehow manages to do with only 24 hours in a day.