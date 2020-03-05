Yes, Amber & Barnett Really Did Move Because Their House Was Haunted

Warning: There are major spoilers for the full season of Love Is Blind ahead.
Amber Pike and Matt Barnett dropped a major bombshell during the Love Is Blind reunion, and it wasn't about their marriage or frenemy Jessica Batten. Instead, when hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey asked what they'd been up to this past year and a half since filming, Pike dropped a detail that Refinery29 just had to follow up on.
"We did move closer to the city now. Our house was haunted y'all," she says in the reunion.
"She thinks it was haunted, I think it was dust," Barnett clarified, joking, "So ever since the show we've been followed by bad spirits."
On set after the reunion, Refinery29 sat down with the happy couple to get the full, spooky story:
"After the wedding he got to go on a guys trip to Amsterdam — we had literally just gotten married," Amber explained. "He leaves me in this house by myself and Koda's [Barnett's dog, not the one who drinks wine] there and we're laying in the bed together and she starts growling and barking at the closet out of nowhere. And I'm like, 'Koda, what are you doing?' And I pushed her and she freaked out."
Amber couldn't see anything out of the ordinary, but started recording Koda's behavior to show Barnett.
"I go back over the video and I slow it down and right when Koda gets startled, there's a white light that shoots across the screen," Amber continued. "I was just like, Oh, — what the? Nope. I'm done. I'm not that girl. We are not living through that horror movie."
While that's a comical reason for the move, Amber clarified that it wasn't the only reason.
"Also the area, it just wasn't really suited to either of us," she added. "He got that house with his ex and it was suited to her personality."
I'll be honest, this whole "haunted house" thing sounds a lot like a plan executed by Koda to get them out of a place where she's forever reminded of her mistakes by the hole she made in the wall that Barnett has never fixed. Koda was the one really being haunted, and it was by Shame.
