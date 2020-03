Every Familiar Voice You’ll Hear In Pixar’s Onward

Disney and Pixar's newest movie Onward is here to charm us with its comedy... and probably make us cry with its sentimentality. The story follows two teenage elf brothers who are determined to bring their father back to life with a magical staff that their dad invented. But when they accidentally only bring back half of him, they set off on a quest to learn how to complete the spell. Along the way, they meet the cast of characters that make up Onward 's mysterious world — including a manticore, pixies, half-human/half animal hybrids, a cyclops, and more.