Watch The Moment Symone Sanders & Jill Biden Took Down Protestors To Protect Joe Biden

At least as of late Tuesday night, Joe Biden seems to be having an extraordinary Super Tuesday, with unexpected results including victories in states Sen. Bernie Sanders won in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. (Huge states California and Texas are still too early to call.) But as he was making a victory speech in L.A., there was another unexpected development: Protestors with signs reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the stage, leaving Biden visibly shaken.
That’s when Dr. Jill Biden, the former VP’s wife, and his senior advisor Symone Sanders swooped in, shoving the protestors out of the way. Sanders quickly sprinted to drag them away, a moment that caused her name to trend on Twitter. Praise and memes comparing Sanders to a “pro-bowl linebacker” came in left and right.
Advertisement
SYMONE THEE SANDERS @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/7BYAMR3mpG— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 4, 2020
Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN— Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020
Sanders herself, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2016 primary race against Hillary Clinton and was met with criticism from progressives when she chose to accept her high-visibility position on Biden’s campaign, only had this to say: “I broke a nail.”
Here’s more footage of Sanders dealing with the protestors.
On a serious note, the moment set off a conversation about how the Democratic frontrunners need Secret Service protection given that moments like this are not infrequent.
Advertisement