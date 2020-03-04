Tammy Ly Speaks Out About Her Controversial Bachelor: Women Tell All Moment

After telling Kelsey Weir to “wither away in bottles of wine,” and accusing Mykenna Dorn of using the series to build her brand, Bachelor contestant Tammy Ly went from relatable fan favorite and audience stand-in to just another problematic player on Peter Weber’s already drama-filled season. On this week’s Women Tell All episode, Tammy was once again accused of insensitivity when she stood by her accusation from the show that Kelsey had an issue with alcohol.
“I recognize you as a human being and it’s not okay for you to do that,” Tammy said on WTA. “I saw it was a red flag because it wasn’t the first time, so I brought it to Peter. And it is my business — I’m sorry, but we are all swapping saliva with the same guy. It is my business.”
Advertisement
Now, in a lengthy note she posted to Instagram, Tammy is opening up about her behavior on the show, as well as calling out those who have sent her hate mail in the wake of the Women Tell All episode.
Tammy, who shared screenshots of cruel messages allegedly sent to her from multiple Bachelor fans to her Instagram story, wrote on the platform that while her “goal was to never hurt anyone,” she “[does] not want to sugarcoat things and will always say how it is.” She also stated that she feared being vulnerable, especially on camera, after difficult life circumstances made her want to maintain a strong persona.
“I don’t regret any of those [life] experiences because it made me the STRONG, thick skinned person I am today,” she continued. “I am not telling you these things for you to feel sorry for me, I’m telling you these things because I feel like you need to get a better understanding of my past and why I am the person I am today, and still learning to be.”
She concluded by asking fans to be kinder going forward.
“Normally all this negative noise doesn’t bother me but coming at me at this volume is a whole new level. You may not understand me but just remember, I am only human and I do have feelings.”
On the Women Tell All special, Rachel Lindsay, former Bachelorette, implored fans to stop the hateful messaging to the contestants.
“I feel like you guys hear us talk about the hate that we receive, but you have no idea what it is, and the only way that I can actually make you feel it is for you to see it,” Lindsay said, before reading some of the messages the women receive.
Advertisement