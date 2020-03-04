Sophie Turner’s Pretty Sure Joe Jonas Broke Up Her Favorite Band

Long before she met Joe Jonas and became a part of the trio known as the J Sisters, Sophie Turner hated her now-husband’s band.
“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans,” Turner told Elle UK. “We liked Busted. They had a hit called "Year 3000," it was amazing. We were huge fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive, and Busted broke up. It was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”
Busted, an English rock band, was formed in 2000 before splitting up in 2005. The Jonas Brothers didn’t release their cover of “Year 3000” until 2006, so it’s not exactly like they are to blame for Busted’s breakup.
What the Jonas Brothers (or more likely the label that set them up with the song) can be blamed for is the sanitizing of Busted’s lyrics: Instead of singing “Triple breasted women swim around town/Totally naked,” the Jonas Brothers’ swapped the line out for “girls there with round hair like Star Wars.” Also, in Busted’s version, the band’s seventh album “outsold Michael Jackson” instead of “Kelly Clarkson” which, all due respect to the American Idol winner, seems a lot easier to do.
Turner may have had preconceived ideas about Jonas from the jump, but obviously, things changed. After being told they should meet multiple times over the years, Jonas and Turner finally got together at a bar in Camden, when Jonas was on tour in the UK. Turner revealed that she was pleased Jonas “didn’t bring security” and could drink “just as hard as the rest of us.”
“I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours,” she told the outlet. “And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk – it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”
In a perfect twist of irony, Turner has now been the star of two different Jonas Brothers music videos — and zero ones for the band Busted, who eventually reunited and released their most recent album in 2019.
