Hinge Will Pay You $100 To Go On A Date — Yes, Really

Hinge really wants to you to stop using it. As its marketing campaign would have you believe, it's literally "designed to be deleted." Which is to say, the folks at Hinge are determined to make some matches. To the point where they're... giving out free Benjamins just for getting off the app and going on an IRL date.
To celebrate National Day of Unplugging, an occasion that's all about detoxing from technology, Hinge is encouraging its users to unplug, too. To participate in the promotion, just schedule a date with a Hinge match anytime between 4 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6, and 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7. Be sure to pause your Hinge profile for this time, which Hinge will prompt you to do with the button depicted below.
After your date, Hinge will prompt you to confirm that you met up with your match via the We Met survey. From here, you can submit a request for a $100 e-gift card on unplugwithhinge.com using the name and email associated with your Hinge account. You need to complete both of these steps between 4 p.m. ET on March 7 and 12 a.m. ET on March 8.
If you spent $100 on a fancy candlelit dinner, think of it as a solid reimbursement — or if yours was more of the popcorn-and-a-movie variety, consider your pocket a little heavier. The offer lasts until either March 8 or once the total $25,000 that Hinge is offering is all claimed.
“Introducing people on Hinge is just the beginning of a connection,” says Nathan Roth, CMO at Hinge. “The real magic happens in person and in real life. We’ll never stop encouraging our users to meet up, and this Friday, we’re excited to give them a little extra incentive to set up a date and put Hinge away.”
