After Bernie Sanders swept the popular vote in the first three voting contests of the 2020 Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden snagged a coveted victory in the South Carolina primary on February 29.
The win has all but cemented Biden as the centrist alternative to Sanders’ left-wing political agenda heading into the Super Tuesday voting blitz, when voters will head to the polls in 14 states and one U.S. territory to help determine who will square off against incumbent President Donald Trump in November.
As the polls currently stand, Biden still trails Sanders nationally by a spread of roughly 8.5 points, but that hasn’t stopped former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who both recently suspended their own campaigns for the Democratic nomination, from throwing their weight behind the former Veep. Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg are expected to endorse Biden as the 2020 nominee for the Democratic party following their ended bids.
As Biden and Sanders prepare to go head to head in a Super Tuesday showdown, here are six celebrities that have also declared themselves #TeamJoe.