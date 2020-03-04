Why Does Every Coronavirus Story Show An Image Of Chinatown? Racism.

View this post on Instagram
Slick move changing out that picture, @nytimes . If you're gonna bother reporting on coronavirus-impacted xenophobia/anti-Chinese sentiment, then maybe don't be guilty of the same lol. This virus doesn't discriminate based on race, so why use a picture of Chinese locals in Flushing's Chinatown for an article about a woman who may have contracted the virus from traveling in Iran? Y'all should know better.
Love you two for coming by. And thank you for this powerful statement. Folks. #dineinchinatown https://t.co/aVpp8g0Q1P— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) February 18, 2020
There have still (for now) been zero confirmed cases of #Coronovirus in NYC. But prejudice & panic continue to inflict serious economic harm to Chinatown business.— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 1, 2020
If this upsets you, than do something about it. #DineInChinatown https://t.co/eURRAXZO9I