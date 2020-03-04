Why Does Every Coronavirus Story Show An Image Of Chinatown? Racism.

View this post on Instagram

Slick move changing out that picture, @nytimes . If you're gonna bother reporting on coronavirus-impacted xenophobia/anti-Chinese sentiment, then maybe don't be guilty of the same lol. This virus doesn't discriminate based on race, so why use a picture of Chinese locals in Flushing's Chinatown for an article about a woman who may have contracted the virus from traveling in Iran? Y'all should know better. • #xenophobia #racism #nytimes #newyorktimes #nyc #newyorkcity #newyork #coronavirus #covid19 #virus #journalism #wtf #sketchy #reporter #reporting #photography #streetphotography #news #worldnews #manhattan #quarantine #dietprada