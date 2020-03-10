Put On This Playlist & Have A Party At Home For Spring Break

It's the end of the world as we know it and your spring break plans are probably canceled. Okay, that's a little dramatic, but with most major gatherings for of March and April called of (or close to) due to the spread of the coronavirus, the world is feeling like a scary place to be! So this spring break, why not stay home?
That doesn't mean being alone (although it certainly can). If you're having a small group of friends over — maybe the very friends you were going to take a trip with — you need a playlist to keep the party lively.
Maybe you're swapping spring break in Europe for a wine tasting party or a beach trip just became White Claw in the backyard hang with your besties. Whatever your plans, we've got a soundtrack that will keep your scaled down spring break on track. Get your small party on with the tracklist below.
Be safe when you plan your house party; follow CDC guidelines for preparing and cleaning your home and tell anyone who is feeling under the weather that there is no shame in RSVPing no.
And if that's not enough music, you can always check out our playlist of the songs we're totally obsessed with right now — it gets updated regularly with new tracks that we come across. Who knows, your new favorite song may be in there.
These playlists also work if your new spring break plans are just to chill solo. They're all great for bopping around the kitchen while you try out some new recipes or host your own private dance party, anywhere you want.
Even if spring break 2020 is not happening, your playlist still can be.
