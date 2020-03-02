Blake Horstmann Will Not Be Stagecoach-Shamed

Blake Horstmann is getting back on the horse — an appropriate metaphor for someone returning to the country music festival, Stagecoach. He confirmed he will return to the festival following his disastrous run on Bachelor In Paradise last season, in which many of his romantic missteps were traced back to sexual and romantic encounters he had with fellow members of Bachelor Nation at Stagecoach earlier that year. When speaking to the Daily Mail, Horstmann confirmed that he would be returning to California for the festival this April, if just to spite the haters.
“I am definitely still going,” he told the outlet. “I’m not going to let people shame me into not going to a music festival.”
He did concede that he'd be "a little more careful" this time, after having back-to-back romantic dalliances with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman, and Tayshia Adams at the festival in 2019. While this certainly threw a wrench in the works when all three women appeared with him on Bachelor In Paradise, he told the Mail that no hard feelings remain.
“I was talking to Kristina and she’s going to be there and we’re going to hang out,” he said. “It’s totally fine. We’re all friends.”
That is good news for Stagecoach, which has always planned to welcome Bachelor Nation with open arms.
“As it turns out, what happens at Stagecoach doesn’t always stay at Stagecoach!" Stacy Vee, VP Festival Talent, Goldenvoice / VP Artist Relations Messina Touring Group told Refinery29 in a statement last year. "We are sorry to hear about the heap of trouble Blake has gotten himself into. Hopefully he can work it out and come and see us again this year – we loved seeing the gang at the show!"
Stagecoach runs from April 24 to April 26 in Indio, CA.
