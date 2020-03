These 31 Outfits To Say Goodbye To Seasonal Depression With

Serendipitously, March also directly follows Fashion Month , so there’s plenty in the way of fresh inspiration. The outfits coming out of Fashion Month have felt like visual oxytocin: teddy bear bucket hats and leopard print tights ; tonal dressing that’ll have you seeing your tried-and-tired closet staples in new ways; and coats and jackets that are still warm, sure, but are more importantly hot. You can start thinking about ways to creatively layer again, now that you don’t have to hide everything underneath a knee-length sleeping bag coat. Also, there’s the promise of two magical words: Bare Legs.