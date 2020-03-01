Leave Winter Behind With These Spring Break Instagram Captions

Spring break is almost here, but we don’t have to tell you that. You’re probably already counting down the days until you can make that long-planned getaway a reality. Or maybe, you decided to seize the day and book a last-minute vacation. It might be too early to start packing, but it definitely isn’t too early to start thinking of good Instagram captions.
We rounded up a bunch of Instagram-worthy captions perfect for your poolside pics, golden-hour group shots, and adorable couple photos so you’ll have more time to pack, plan cute outfits, and stare longingly at pictures of gorgeous beaches on your phone. The last thing you want to spend your vacation time on is thinking of something funny or cute to write when you’d much rather be in the pool or heading off with friends to go wine tasting.
Whether you are in college and actually on spring break or you are taking some well-earned vacation time to treat yourself to a post-winter trip, there are so many places to go which means so many memories to share. Leave the captions to us. Just remember to pack extra sunscreen and enjoy spring break!
For Somewhere Warm
“Beach don’t kill my vibe.”
“You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, and that’s basically the same thing.”
"BRB, requesting more vacation days."
“Wait, sorry, why don’t I live here?”
“Getting a much-needed dose of vitamin sea.”
“Happier than a seagull with a french fry.”
“Pool hair, kind of care...because chlorine.”
Song Lyrics
"I wanna soak up the sun." – Sheryl Crow, “Soak Up The Sun”
“Here comes the sun.” – The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun”
"Work so hard forgot how to vacation." – Post Malone, “Congratulations”
"I believe in the sand beneath my toes." – Third Eye Blind, “Semi-Charmed Life”
“On an island in the sun / We'll be playing and having fun / And it makes me feel so fine / I can't control my brain." – Weezer, “Island In The Sun”
For A Girls’ Trip
“Life was meant for good friends and great adventures.”
“The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.”
"Catch flights, not feelings."
“No buoys allowed.”
“There’s no better group to escape with.”
For A Couples Getaway
“You’re the piña to my colada.”
"Baecation, all I ever wanted."
"It's currently sunny, with a 90% chance of us still liking each other when this trip is over."
"Get yourself an SO who's always willing to give you the window seat."
“You get my passport stamp of approval.”
Quotes
"The most wasted of all days is one without laughter." – E.E. Cummings
"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere." – Beauty and the Beast
"Once a year, go someplace you have never been before." – Dalai Lama
“Life’s short. Eat dessert first, work less, and vacation more!!” – author Lea Mishell
“I travel light. I think the most important thing is to be in a good mood and enjoy life, wherever you are.” – Diane von Furstenberg
