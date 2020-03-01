Work towards reaching deeper self-understanding this week. Your emotions could catch you by surprise on Monday, when the Moon waxes into her first quarter in chatty Gemini. This energy is restless and eager to move things forward — we must be patient and remember to let things move at their own pace. Charming Venus forms a square against restrictive Saturn on Tuesday, bringing attention to our responsibilities to our relationships. You may be called to comfort someone who needs a little lift; help out where you can. It's easy to feel a little more isolated than usual as these planets clash against each other, so remember to reach out to friends and loved ones for support. Pay close attention to your intuition starting Wednesday when a retrograde Mercury enters into intellectual Aquarius. The messenger planet is helping us to reconnect with hidden parts of our minds that will make us stronger. Choose to move forward and work to understand what motivates you — there's time to correct your course. Make time for old friends on Wednesday, when Mercury in retrograde forms a sextile with affectionate Venus. This is a beautiful day to reconnect with loved ones and enjoy a bit of nostalgia together. It's time for a collective glow-up starting March 4 when material Venus enters indulgent Taurus. We're attracted to attaining a lifestyle of luxury during this transit. If you're in a relationship, you may need a little more reassurance from your partner during this movement, as you look for stability from loved ones. If you're single, this transit will help you to create better boundaries and allow you to redefine your expectations from potential partners.
