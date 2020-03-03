There's no downside to flipping through a spring hair trend report. Worst case scenario, you've spent 30 seconds clicking through a few photos and nothing sticks. But more realistically, you're stopped by one look — you might not even be able to put your finger on what catches your eye — and find yourself saying, "I love her hair!"
Luckily, the best part about the 2020 spring trends you'll find ahead, is that they're equal parts aspirational and relatable. As a whole, they're easy, like switching up your part, which means whichever image stops your scrolling, it's simple to run with the inspiration. Find a fresh hairstyle (or five) that speaks to you and your spring 2020 vibe, ahead.