Shiann’s Post-Bachelor Lifestyle Has Paradise Written All Over It

First, just to refresh yourself on Shiann, she was one of the Bachelor contestants who was annoyed that she wasn't getting enough time with Peter, starting on night one. Normally, these contestants just need to get down to business and go talk to the Bachelor, but this season, it actually was hard to have time with Peter because he was participating in drama in every direction. Shiann sort of faded into the background for much of her time on the show, and, in fact, her most compelling moment came when she was leaving. "I really want you to be aware of some people,” Shiann told Peter on her way out . “Sometimes what you’re seeing is not really who they are, okay?”