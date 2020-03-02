Every year, it's the same story. On The Bachelor: Women Tell All, a contestant who got very little screen time in the Bachelor Mansion decides to make her presence known. But this season, that woman told us her plans ahead of time. Bachelor contestant Savannah Mullins posted about her intention to stir the pot before the Women Tell All episode aired, and according to a recent Instagram, which has now been made private, the show will feature some facts that are going to "speak for themselves."
Now, if you don't remember Savannah from The Bachelor, that's no surprise. The 27-year-old Texan realtor was not featured very heavily, and she was sent home during episode 5. Savannah first made herself known during her limo arrival when she blindfolded Peter Weber and kissed him. She was also the one who had to wear a muumuu during the pillow fight group date.
But, Savannah's most notable contribution came during the Victoria Paul and Alayah Benavidez conflict. When many of the other contestants were irked by Alayah's return, Savannah spoke up and said that it was really Victoria who shouldn't be trusted. Apparently, Savannah heard Victoria gossiping about Alayah in a closet before acting like they were cool at a rose ceremony. Sadly, Savannah's time came to an end soon after this when Peter left her rose-less.
Savannah might have failed to stir the plot on the actual show (at least from what we were shown), but she's back for round two. On February 13, Savannah posted a now-private Instagram of herself reading a book with a very specific title and captioned the photo, "Doing a little reading before Women Tell All. This one’s called 'The Facts Speak for Themselves.'" Then, on February 17, she posted a photo of herself in the kitchen and wrote, "Just cookin up ways to stir the pot #womentellall #thebachelor." You see? She wasn't even pretending she's not going to be there to start drama.
Based on the evidence, it looks like "the facts" and the pot stirring will have to do with Alayah and Victoria — drama that is sure to come up on the episode. Savannah and Alayah are friends and have continued to hang out post-Bachelor. On the "stir the pot" photo Alayah commented, "Have I mentioned I love you? Cause I love you." Savannah responded, "I love youu! [sic]"
What's unclear is whether there are any actual concrete facts that will be presented. Assuming Savannah doesn't have a recording of what Victoria supposedly said in that closet, the Women Tell All will likely just be Savannah's chance to explain her side of the story and show some support for Alayah. For what it's worth, it does look like Alayah is friends with several of the Bachelor women, which is a stark difference from what was portrayed during the season.
It's clear that Savannah wants to speak up in support of her friend, but she might have something else in mind, too. Sing it with me: Almost paradise. We're knocking on heaven's door. A fan commented on one of Savannah's Instagram posts, "You’re my favorite. I hope you’re in paradise!!!" Savannah wrote back, "thank you!! me too!!"
Well, it's time for her Bachelor in Paradise audition, er, the Women Tell All. And seeing as how unafraid of drama she is, don't be shocked if you see her on the beach this summer in one of those corny intros. Maybe she can do it with a comically large spoon and a pot.
