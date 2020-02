The Internet Is Sharing Their Trader Joe’s Faves To Pay Tribute To The Store’s Late Founder

Joe Coulombe, the Joe in Trader Joe’s, passed away. Over the course of his life, his chain of grocery stores went from a local favorite in Pasadena, CA in 1967 to a national chain with over 500 locations. To many, Coulombe will be remembered by the vast selection of one of a kind snacks and unique, delicious foods Trader Joe’s has built a loyal following around. Everything but the bagel seasoning blend is our everything, and countless people took to Twitter to share similar sentiments about a myriad of Trader Joe’s products to commemorate Coulombe.