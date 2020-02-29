Is Kylie Jenner Trolling Us Again By Teasing That It’s Back On With Travis Scott?

After months of speculation since the pair announced that they were on a break in October, fans finally quelled their hopes for a reunion between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott when Jenner confirmed that she and Scott are officially broken up earlier this month. Now, Jenner has muddied the waters again by posting a series of Instagram stories of herself and Scott. Because why not make it confusing for us all!
“It’s a mood,” Jenner wrote over images she shared of the two staring into each other’s eyes, Scott leaning over to whisper in her ear, and otherwise looking affectionate. Fans were quick to realize the photos aren’t recent — they were taken in April 2017 at the Houston Rocket’s Western Conference Quarterfinals. It feels like fan theories that their breakup is a publicity stunt are only becoming more believable as Jenner gets our hopes up with these mixed signals.
So, could this mean that Jenner is in her feelings about their relationship these days? The photos were taken when the pair were first dating, shortly before Jenner became pregnant with their daughter, Stormi. Sure, Jenner insists that she and Scott are on great terms and dedicated to co-parenting, these photos seem like a sign of more romance for Jenner and Scott. It’s not just her — remember when Scott told XXL he’ll always love Jenner?
Between Jenners’s visit to Scott’s Houston music festival Astroworld, their family Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, and Stormi’s second birthday blowout, the pair have clearly been spending a lot of time with each other since the breakup. It’s no wonder even Kim Kardashian can’t remember if they’re together.
