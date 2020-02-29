A Guide To The Fierce Cast Of Netflix’s Queen Sono

You don’t mess with Queen Sono — or her squad. The badass super-spy is the lead of a new Netflix show, Queen Sono. Season 1 follows Queen as she balances her personal life with her crimefighting duties while solving her biggest case yet: the truth behind her mother’s death.
She’s joined by a formidable team of fellow agents and old friends, but Queen will ultimately have to count on her skill and instincts to get to the bottom of this mystery.
Created by Kagiso Lediga, Queen Sono is Netflix’s first original series from Africa. It’s part of the streaming giant’s recent commitment to commission projects from African creators, Variety reports. Queen Sono is filmed entirely in South Africa, run by an all-African crew, and features a mostly African cast of legends and newcomers alike.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to read up on the cast of Queen Sono before your upcoming binge watch. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled this cast guide to brief you on Agent Sono and the cast of characters in her world.