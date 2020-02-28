Story from Tech

Spend February’s Extra Day Laughing At These Leap Day Memes

Anabel Pasarow
Photo: Getty Images.
For the first time since 2016, we meet again, February 29. Tomorrow is Leap Day, an occasion that comes only every fourth year and has inspired the plot of at least one cheesy romcom starring Amy Adams.
But perhaps Leap Day's most popular pop culture crossover is that of 30 Rock's Leap Day William, the spirit of Leap Day, who emerges every four years and exchanges children's tears for candy. He also happens to be Kenneth in a bald cap. Which is to say, there's a lot of fodder out there for Leap Day memes, many of them 30 Rock-related. Below, all the Leap Day memes to share until the next one in 2024. And for those of you who were born on February 29, happy birthday for the first time in four years!
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_2
For when you need to talk yourself out of regretting your life choices. Also, by the logic of "pics or it didn't happen," in this case, without the pics — it didn't happen.
For when you want to cheat the system:
If you need a reality check about the extra-ness of the holiday:
As 30 Rock's Leap Day William's saying goes:
And of course, there's his signature rhyme: Leap Day William, Leap Day William / Bursting from the sea / Will he bring his bucket of sweets / For mom and pop and me?
View this post on Instagram

Does Kenneth have a wig or a bald cap? #30Rock

A post shared by 30 Rock (@nbc30rock) on

In the words of 30 Rock's Criss Chros (played by James Marsden): "It's Leap Day! Real life is for March!"
Advertisement

More from Tech

R29 Original Series