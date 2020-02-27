Damien Chazelle Is Still All About That Jazz Life

Finally, a show that La La Land’s Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) might actually approve of. The first teaser for Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series The Eddy has dropped, and if you’re a jazz enthusiast — or want to see what it’s like to be one — this is the series to anticipate.
The Eddy centers on a jazz club in modern-day Paris. The series, which is described as a musical drama, will explore the drama of the club’s “owner, the house band, and the dangerous city that surrounds them,” per Netflix’s description. Andre Holland portrays Elliot Udo, a former jazz pianist from New York who now co-owns The Eddy, according to IndieWire. As Elliot attempts to keep his business afloat, he contends with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig), who just so happens to be the lead singer of the house band; his teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg), who has just arrived from America to live with Elliot; and shady business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim), who is engaging in some “questionable practices” at the club.
The teaser for The Eddy doesn’t give away additional plot details but does set the mood for what we might expect from the upcoming limited series. It features Holland walking through the streets of Paris until he finds the doorway labeled The Eddy. The end of the promo hints at some themes the series will explore. “Music beats rejection, sorrow, despair, hardship, everything,” reads the tagline.
It seems like Paris will be as much a character in The Eddy as Los Angeles was in Chazelle’s award-winning film La La Land. Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard wrote the music for The Eddy as well as created the band within the series, which features Parisian musicians.
One question: Will Elliot invite Sebastian into The Eddy for a Chazelle crossover event?!
Check out the teaser below. The Eddy drops on Netflix May 8.
