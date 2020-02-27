When it comes to beauty products, CBD's purported effects include soothing skin, reducing redness, and calming inflammation. However, in a space that's virtually unregulated, no one's holding brands accountable for actually delivering on anything that's printed on the label. Looking to help the average person navigate this rapidly-growing trend is Sephora, which today unveiled a new set of standards designed to help you shop CBD skin care with confidence.
In an exclusive interview with Byrdie, Cindy Deily, Sephora's vice president of merchandising, announced its CBD Standards, the retailer's new initiative that is setting specific regulations for CBD products. "Our new standards are the first for a national prestige retailer and set baseline parameters around CBD sourcing and testing, reinforcing Sephora’s commitment of being a trusted resource for our clients," Deily said.
Consisting of four criteria, Sephora's CBD Standards require that all products must be Clean at Sephora certified, made with only full- or broad-spectrum CBD from domestically grown hemp, independently tested at least three times for quality and purity, and accompanied by a certificate that verifies the CBD label claims.
Ahead, take a closer look at seven CBD products that you can find at Sephora right now.
