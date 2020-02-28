Netflix has felt a little sleepy these past few weeks. Not even a movie starring Oscar-winners Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck managed to trend on Twitter.
Everything is about to change right now on the streaming service.
This week has seen four straight days of massively buzzy premieres. Tuesday, February 24, unveiled tabloid-dominating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson's first-ever Netflix stand-up special. On Wednesday, February 25, Netflix debuted I Am Not Okay With This, starring It leads Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff. The next day, subscribers were given a brand-new season of Altered Carbon and the finale of social media catnip Love Is Blind. To cap off the week, Friday, February 28, marks the premiere of Netflix’s first-ever African series — spy thriller Queen Sono — along with a star-studded teen romance film, the continuation of a beloved foreign language gem, and much more.
If there has ever been a week where you needed a full explanation of what’s new on Netflix, it’s this one.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.