Mango’s Spring ‘20 Campaign Collection Has The ‘70s Vests & Suits You’ve Been Looking For (But For Way Less $$)
As a market editor, I get a lot of questions about clothes. Where to get them? How to wear them? How much to spend on them? But recently, everyone seems to want to know one specific thing: Where can they get a good suit that’s fashion-forward, but not too weird? Usually, I first ramble off a list of designers that specialize in tailoring (Gabriela Hearst, Peter Do, and Tibi, to name a few) before ducking from the inevitable “wait, how much are they??” follow-up. But as of today, my answer to that burning question has changed.
This morning, Mango launched the latest installment of its campaign collection. Among a selection of floral maxi dresses, crochet bell pants, and lace-up gladiator sandals are some of the best — and affordable — suit options that I’ve seen to date.
Mango’s been an underrated player in the tailoring department for quite some time now, offering chocolate-brown suits and short-suit sets before any of its competitors. But after perusing the spring ‘20 lookbook, which shows Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, Anna Ewers, Kit Butler, Hamid Onifade, and Vittoria Ceretti gallivanting around Merida and Valladolid in Mexico, it’s clear that its latest selection is a step above.
This season’s suits are reminiscent of the three-piece Mick Jagger suits from the ‘70s: extra-tailored, with high-waisted, slightly flared trousers, with trim vests, that retail for $140. There’s even a denim option, and before you ask, yes, it also comes with a five-button vest (or as Mango and Harry Styles call it, a waistcoat).
This Mango collection hits during a peak ‘70s moment. Retro fringe flourished in Milan, with Jil Sander, Prada, and Bottega Veneta all presenting their fair share, while more other trends like boho shapes, big flares, and smart prints could be spotted at Victor Glemaud and Moncler x Richard Quinn. But unlike those collections, which won’t be available for another four months, you can shop Mango’s spring ‘20 assortment right now.
The collection also marks a big step for the Spanish fast-fashion brand, as all 38 pieces will have been made with natural materials like sustainable cotton and recycled fibers. This advancement follows the recent news that Mango had joined the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), an organization that aims to promote sustainable practices in the textile industry, and their announcement to use strictly sustainable cotton by 2025. “The company also plans to increase the use of recycled polyester in its garments to 50% by 2025, and for 100% of the cellulose fibers it uses to be of controlled origin by 2030,” according to a press release.
Shop Mango’s suits, as well as other items from its stylish and sustainable collection by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
