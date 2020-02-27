John Mulaney Uncovers Pete Davidson’s Secret Life On Saturday Night Live

Will the real Pete Davidson, please stand up? In a new promo for Saturday Night Live starring guest host John Mulaney, Davidson — who recently took a swipe at SNL for mocking him incessantly — admitted that his occasionally controversial persona is just a way to keep us all entertained.
The new video shows Mulaney — who previously wrote for Saturday Night Live and now can’t produce new Netflix comedy specials fast enough to keep me happy — walking into Davidson’s dressing room at 30 Rock, only to be confronted with a very zen Davidson wrapping up a session with his guru.
Mulaney doesn’t buy this version of Davidson could be the real thing, and demands his friend show him his eyes — which, admittedly, are “very clear.”
“I’m meditating, I’m getting sleep. I had a dream for the first time last week. Things are great,” Davidson explains.
Things are so good with Davidson that he got rid of his monkeys (even the “non-mean one” that Mulaney really wanted to pet) and turned their cage into a writing corner.
Yes, things are certainly looking up for Davidson — just, you know, keep it hush hush. He’s still got paparazzi to do “something stupid” in front of.
“This guy knows show business,” Mulaney muses.
It’s unclear if this sketch is referencing Davidson’s recent interview with Charlamagne tha God, in which he slammed the SNL writers and cast for portraying him in a negative light.
"If I’m just fodder now though, maybe I just shouldn’t be there,” Davidson admitted. "They think I’m fucking dumb. Like, I’m literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot."
While Davidson may have criticism with Saturday Night Live, he and Mulaney are seemingly good friends. Not long after Davidson and Ariana Grande called off their engagement in 2018, he and Mulaney were seen hanging out at a basketball game. They even went out on tour together in 2019.
Davidson has been pretty outspoken lately about trying to control the narrative surrounding his personal life, which has been rife with struggles recently. In his Netflix comedy special Alive From New York, he clapped back at ex Grande for calling him a "distraction."
"I wasn't gonna do jokes about this but then my buddy told me 'Yo, I've recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were, and she just dated you as a distraction.' So now I just think it's fair game," he said in the special. "And you're like, 'Pete, this isn't fair. You're airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home?' No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine."
If Davidson is in this promo with one of his BFFs, hopefully he’s at least in on this joke at his expense. Check out the promo below and weigh in for yourself.
