Chris Harrison Did A Bad Job Shutting Down Those Peter-Producer Rumors

In an attempt to make sense of the fact that there's no clear frontrunner on this season of The Bachelor, fans are wondering if instead, the call is coming from inside the house. The Peter-ends-up-with-a-Bachelor-producer theory has been swirling for some time, but with just two more episodes of the season left, Access straight-up asked host Chris Harrison in hopes of clearing up the speculation. However, if anything, his answer just made things murkier.
The producer theory started on Reddit and was fueled by a number of photos and videos posted by Peter and the producer in question, Julie LaPlaca, in which she and Peter are seen spending New Years together.
"Julie, an amazing, talented, smart producer that works for us, works on the show, so she's with Peter and she's with all of us," Harrison told Access, refusing to confirm or deny the rumors. "I'll just say this, it's an intimate relationship. You spend that much time together, we all get close."
View this post on Instagram
To say I was grateful for this year would be an understatement. I don’t know what I did to have the craziest, most amazing, most beautiful year of my life, but I did and I’m a thankful guy. To all the people that have supported me through this unreal 2019, thank you. Let’s all go make 2020 the best ever ❤️
It's not like LaPlaca is a contestant. It wouldn't be a spoiler to say Peter doesn't end up with her. it would just put the audience back on track. But it's not just Harrison. Robert Mills, an ABC senior vice president, was equally vague when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.
“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!" he said. "I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.”
Should LaPlaca join the other contestants next week for Women Tell All? She pretty much has her own storyline, anyways. I'll allow it on one condition: She actually tells all.
