The Bachelor Just Lost All Of Its Hard-Won Sex Positivity

Madison did not ambush Peter in a similar manner. Madison makes sure Peter knows her stance on him having sex with other contestants before everyone leaves for the Gold Coast of Australia. Her entire point is that she is unsure if she would be able to accept a proposal in about a week’s time from a man who just had sex with one or two other women. However, Madison’s feeling have nothing to do with controlling Peter’s sexuality and everything to do with her faith. Madison tries to get her complicated feelings across to Peter by explaining, “In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum or tell you what you can do or can’t do at all … But for me, actions speak louder than words.”

