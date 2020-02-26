The I Am Not Okay With This Soundtrack Is Full Of John Hughes Easter Eggs

Sad country songs, '60s doo wop, '80s power ballads, and a made for TV band that will give you all the angsty feels. Being a teenager is rough, but the soundtrack for Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This makes growing up a little easier. At the very least, it'll make the teen show's protagonist Syd (Sophia Lillis), whose anger gives her super powers she's still trying to control (not all that well, tbh), feel a little less weird.
What fans might also notice is that the songs in I Am Not Okay With This, which is based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, are also super obvious. For example, The Kinks "I'm Not Like Everybody Else" opens the show about a girl who can decimate a forest when she's angry. And that was the point, according to IANOWT creator, director and executive producer Jonathan Entwistle, who also worked on Netflix's The End Of The F*cking World, which also had a killer soundtrack.
"One of the beauties of End is that I realized very early on that the more on the nose we were with the music, the funnier it was, the better it was," Entwistle told Refinery29. "The more basic it seemed in your mind, the more it worked. That’s something I want to do with this."
Another thing, this seven-episode series from the Stranger Things producers wanted to do was create its own band. Bloodwitch is the goth-pop band Syd's friend Stan (It's Wyatt Oleff) is totally obsessed with and you might be, too. Fun fact: the duo created by Blur's Graham Coxon and singer Tatyana Richaud even put out a full album for IANOWT fans to vibe out to.
For the soundtrack, Entwistle also chose songs based on the show's spiritual influences. "I’m kind of enjoying Midwestern ballads from the ‘40s and ‘50s at the moment right now, back when the Midwest was amazing," Entwistle said. "I quite enjoy that as an aesthetic. But, there’s John Hughes [references] in here too." So, can you find all the Hughesian Easter eggs in the I Am Not Okay With This soundtrack?