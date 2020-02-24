Beyoncé Opened The Kobe Bryant Memorial With A Special Performance

Today, the city of Los Angeles is celebrating the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Thousands have gathered in the Staples Center, fans and close friends of the fallen NBA great alike, to remember Kobe’s spirit and an endless list of professional accomplishments. Among the well-wishers paying their respects to the legend and his protegee daughter at today’s event is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
A close friend of the Bryant family, Kobe’s wife Vanessa personally requested that Beyoncé open the special ceremony, her first live stage performance in over a year. “I’m here because I love Kobe,” she said when she took the stage.
Advertisement
The friendship between Beyoncé and Kobe, both considered icons in their respective fields, goes all the way back to the late 90s when they were just budding stars; on the 1999 hit single “Say My Name,” Kobe flexed his rap skills.
“For my newfound love, that would be you,” rapped Kobe on the underrated remix. “No shame in your name, I'll say what I want to."
Accompanied by a choir clad in all white, Beyoncé moved the crowd at the memorial to tears by singing “XO,” revealing she chose the song because Kobe once told her that it was his absolute favorite out of her extensive discography.
💜💛 @Beyonce pays tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant with a couple of his favorite songs pic.twitter.com/HIfTfWmtlS— The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 24, 2020
Soon after, Beyoncé transitioned into a rendition of “Halo.” On the spot, she even changed the track’s already wistful lyrics to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna. “He will be your halo,” Beyonce sang of the beloved father and daughter duo. “She will be your halo.”
Advertisement