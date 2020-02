If my personal social media feeds are any indication of the larger zeitgeist, Love Is Blind will definitely be making it onto the Top 10 list — and won’t be leaving anytime soon. And if, for some reason, it doesn't make it, you best believe I will be playing the show on autoplay while I sleep to get those viewership numbers up. Everyone deserves to know about and watch the greatness that is Love Is Blind — and I thank Netflix every day for its entrance into my life.