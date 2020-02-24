Three More Couples Got Engaged On Love Is Blind — So Why Didn’t We Meet Them?

We're just one episode away from knowing if the great Love Is Blind experiment paid off in the form of eternal marital bliss, or if it's as ludicrous as, say, a dog drinking wine. Whatever the fate of our remaining five couples is, I fear I won't ever be satisfied because I just learned that there were three more engaged couples from the experiment that never made it to our screens.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Chris Coelen revealed that Netflix "had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow on the show." Specifically, there were eight pairs of star-crossed, visually oblivious lovers.
Advertisement
This includes people like Rory Newbrough, a Reddit favorite who functioned as a relationship adviser for the other contestants as much as he did a single in search of love. He ended up getting engaged to Danielle Drouin, someone we only saw briefly, and it ended up being its own saga.
"They were together for a little while and then they broke up and she ended up dating the guy who appears at the very beginning of the show, Matt [Thomas]," Coelen continued. "I think they were all curious."
Danielle posted about this snub in a way we can all understand: using a meme of herself.
View this post on Instagram
My face when I realized they cut out my entire love story on #loveisblind 🤦♀️😭 #netflix #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindshow #loveisblindcastmates #loveisblindcast #netflix #netflixoriginal #netflixshow #netflixloveisblind #netflixandchill #theloveisreal #lovestory #realityshow #realitytv #reality #netflixreality #loveisblindstories #podstories #podsquad #engagementpod #danielleloveisblind #danielleroseloveisblind #loveisblinddanielle #whataboutmystory 🤷♀️
While their love was just as real as everyone else's — apparently they even cooked for one another in the pods, per The Love Pod podcast — it was just a tad more blind. As in, even we couldn't see it. Season 2, perhaps? *side-eyes emoji*
Related Content:
Advertisement