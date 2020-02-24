Vanessa Bryant Shares Tribute To Gianna & Kobe Ahead Of ‘Mamba Day’ Memorial

A month after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, more tributes to the late NBA icon are pouring in. Throughout his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, the basketball star was the embodiment of what happens when talent and tireless work ethic come together. Today, as Kobe’s peers remember his impact on the sports world in a special memorial service in the Los Angeles Staples Center, they’re also celebrating the life and drive of his daughter Gianna, who also perished in the helicopter crash. Like Kobe, the 13-year-old possessed a love for the game of basketball as well as the potential to be an ever bigger star than her father.
The ceremony's date, February 24, 2020, is meaningful; 2 for Gianna's jersey number and 24 for the number Kobe wore (he sported the number 8 earlier in his career).
Gianna’s memory is also being kept alive by a close family friend with a unique connection to the teenager: Sydney Leroux. The professional soccer player and Olympic gold medalist tattooed the number brand new tattoo inspired by Gianna, sporting the number that they both wore on their respective jerseys.
Upon learning of the passing of Kobe and Gianna, Leroux penned a touching note on social media. “Gigi you were a star,” the soccer player wrote on Instagram in later January. “Your dad told me that you were going to be better than he was. You had the gift no matter what you were playing."
“I know you’ll be looking down on your mom and your sisters with your big smile while shooting hoops with your dad, doing what you both love," Leroux continued. "2 will always be ours.”
“#2,” Vanessa captioned a shot of the tattoo. “Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux.”
Leroux’s touching tribute comes hours ahead of today’s huge memorial service for Kobe and Gianna. Put on in conjunction with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the city of L.A. will be holding a special celebration at Staples Center. The event is open to the public, and the arena will be packed with thousands of Kobe's fans, close friends, and NBA co-workers. Kobe and Gianna's memorial will be begin at 1pm EST, and fans will be able to livestream the entire ceremony.
Today's event will also feature a special display of 33,000 flowers — one flower for each point that the shooting guard scored during his legendary tenure in the NBA.
