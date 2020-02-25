Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor has been nothing short of chaotic. From champagne-gate and sending Alayah home twice to Hannah Brown’s unforgettable double visit, it’s been quite the roller coaster ride for this handsome pilot. And while the season still has overnight dates to get to, as well as the always-memorable Women Tell All special, details about The Bachelor finale are at the top of everyone’s must-know list. Because given all the drama that’s teased to come, the ending to Peter’s love story is one no die-hard fan is going to want to miss.
From the very beginning, Peter has claimed that his season of The Bachelor can’t be spoiled, and so far that prophecy has turned out to be true. Even Bachelor spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve isn’t sure who Peter ends up with (if anyone) by the end of all this. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t also have some helpful information about the finale that’ll help you plan your Bachelor viewing parties well in advance.
When Is Peter Weber's Bachelor Finale (& After The Final Rose Special)?
ABC has yet to announce an official date for the finale, but based on where we're at as of Feb. 24 (Fantasy Suite week) and the fact that the Women Tell All airs next week, we're looking at March 9. However, there's a lot to unpack with Peter's finale and the Bachelor franchise has done double finale nights for every season in the past couple of years, so Peter's is unlikely to be an exception. That means the first part of the finale will almost certainly air on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET, while the second part will take place on Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
And as it has for the past several seasons, The Bachelor will once again combine the finale with the ATFR special, repeated jumping back and forth from the finale footage to the studio interviews with Chris Harrison. Given how unpredictable Peter’s season has been, there’s going to be plenty to discuss during the special, which should include interviews with Peter’s final two and an update on the pilot’s current love life.
Who Will Be On After The Final Rose With Peter?
Unless you’re prone to dabbling in spoilers, it remains unclear which of Peter’s final three ladies will make it to the final rose ceremony. Hannah Ann seems like a sure thing at this point, given how expressive and open Peter has been about his budding feelings for her. Madison feels like the other likely candidate, given the chemistry that’s existed between her and Peter from the very beginning. However, the promo for the overnight dates hints at Madi giving Peter an ultimatum, prompting many fans to believe that she may decide to eliminate herself from the running. Depending upon when and if she does this, that could leave Hannah Ann with the final rose by default.
What Happens On The Bachelor Finale?
A lot of times Bachelor teasers and promos can be somewhat misleading to help draw viewers in. However, during a previous interview with Glamour, Peter claimed the Bachelor finale was the “hardest week” of his life and assured fans that he’s not just saying that to hype up the ending. "I keep telling people that last week was the hardest week of my life, and it didn’t stop until the very end," he told the outlet back in January. "That's not like an 'Oh, let's tease this and have it be an 'Eh? That's all?' No. It's not overproduced at all. I promise you."
If that really is the case, then perhaps this season will finally make an honest man out of Chris Harrison and prove to be the most dramatic season in Bachelor history.
