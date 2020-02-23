Sarah Hyland Totally Gets Why People Think She’s The Kitty On The Masked Singer

With season 3 of The Masked Singer underway, the internet has been coming up with all sorts of theories about the celebrities hidden in costume. Sarah Hyland wants to clear the air, though: she is not the Kitty. Or is she?
“I’m catching up on The Masked Singer, and I just watched the package for the Kitty,” Hyland shared in a Saturday night Instagram Story. “I can really see why you guys think it’s me because...a lot of her clues...I can relate, I can relate.”
Aside from the Kitty’s vocal similarities to Hyland, fans have pointed out that the two have a similar short stature. In the Kitty’s introduction package, there is also a motif of a glass rose shattering, which, as the judges mention, feels like a hint that the Kitty has a Bachelorette connection. Hyland’s fiancé, Wells Adams, was once a contestant on the show and still participates in the summer Bachelor in Paradise series. Hyland even added that her childhood nickname was Miss Kitty, but she easily debunked the theory that she could be the artist who gave us a sultry cover of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” despite her recent turn as a professional singer. After all, she has been busy with the final season of Modern Family, which will return April 8 for a two-part finale.
“I really wish that I was Miss Kitty and that I could stump the fuck out of [judge] Nicole [Scherzinger],” Hyland said, tagging Scherzinger with a heart emoji. “Although I feel like Nicole and I would have some psychic energy together. She’d be like, ‘Bitch, I know it’s you.’”
In the Kitty’s clue package, she said that “people don’t think of me as the person I’ve become, but the person I once was.” With this hint, people are speculating she must be a former child star — possibly Emma Watson, or Saved By The Bell’s Elizabeth Berkley, who shares the Kitty’s multicolored eyes.
“Or…is it me and I’m just stumping you all?” Hyland continued, before breaking into giggles. “No, I’m not, because if I was on this show I’d be dressed as this fucking taco.”
Of course, in the end, the Kitty’s voice is our best clue. We’ll hear it again on Wednesday — and maybe by then there will be more theories to debunk.
