Tip That Glass Back, It’s National Margarita Day — & Here Are All The Deals You Need

It may not be summer just yet, but there’s a very good reason to be drinking all the tequila and lime juice you want today: it’s National Margarita Day.
To celebrate this food holiday, restaurants and chains across the U.S. are running specials on margaritas so cheap they’re practically free. From frozen to on the rocks, orange liqueur floats, and even free delivery, there’s a margarita deal for everyone today. Read on to see where you can raise a glass with a discounted drink in honor of National Margarita Day.
Bahama Breeze is introducing new margaritas, including a coconut-pineapple flavor, and serving classic margaritas for a fitting $2.22 in honor of the date.
All locations will have the Down South Margarita garnished with a beef stick for $7.
Chili’s is singing the marg’s praises with its $5 margarita of the month, the Hearts on Fire ‘Rita. Its signature Presidente Margarita is also $5 today with a commemorative cup while supplies last.
Chuy’s is also getting in on the commemorative cup action and letting customers upgrade their margarita to a grande-sized drink for $2. Customers can also kick their drinks up with $1 tequila or orange liqueur floats.
Fuzzy’s is celebrating the marg by serving its House Fuzzyritas on the rocks or frozen for $3.
Guests are invited to sip on Houlihan’s two new margaritas, the Sorta Smokey Marg and Spicy Pineapple Marg, and the Top Shelf Margarita for $5.
The chain is serving up $3 margaritas all day long.
Restaurants will be serving traditional margaritas for $3.99 and Gran Gala floats for $2 — offering and a 4 p.m. local time class on how to make the perfect margarita so you can celebrate at home, too.
Miller Ale House is offering house margaritas for $2.22 with an upgrade to Patron Silver for an extra $2.
Olive Garden is offering a twist on a classic with its Watermelon Margarita for $5.
On The Border is celebrating by offering the 1800 Grande ‘Ritas for $5 and the option to customize it on the rocks, frozen, or straight up.
If you don’t feel like going out and are in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County, or New York City, you can order a National Margarita Day Party Pack to make Don Julio margaritas from the comfort of your home. Postmates is also offering free delivery with the code DONJULIO.
The chain is serving its Romarita for $4, or customers can opt for the Premium Romarita for $2 off.
Twin Peaks is serving its Peaks Margarita for $6 all day long.
