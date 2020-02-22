College Student Anitra Gunn’s Boyfriend Has Been Charged With Malice Murder

DeMarcus Little faces murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, Anitra Gunn, after she went missing on Valentine’s Day.
“During the investigation, enough evidence was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant,” Todd Crosby, Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistant special agent, told reporters on Friday. Police brought in Little to be interviewed multiple times while they searched for Gunn and after they found her body on February 18. Earlier in February, he was accused of breaking windows at Gunn’s apartment and slashing her tires. Little was arraigned for those charges on Friday. The judge set a $10,000 bond for the lesser charges and later that day he was charged with malice murder, reports CNN.
Little has not made a public statement, but his father spoke to local outlet the Macon Telegraph, insisting that his son didn’t kill Gunn. “He’s a good son. He’s a sergeant in the United States Army, serving our country proudly. Never gotten in any trouble in his life,” his father said. “And he didn’t do this. He always loved Anitra...I pray that they find the killer. But my son didn’t do it.”
Gunn’s body was discovered 150 yards from the road near the Crawford-Peach County lines near Fort Valley, GA, about two miles from where she was last seen on February 14, at Little’s aunt’s house. Gunn’s death was ruled a homicide by medical examiners. Her cause of death has not been released to the public.
Gunn was first reported missing by her father on February 15 after she stopped responding to calls and texts. Police went to her apartment for a welfare check and reported that nothing seemed out of place. Later that day, police found Gunn’s car near her apartment in a neighbor’s yard with the front bumper missing. Bushes and sticks found in the grill of her car aided investigators in narrowing down the search area.
After a three-day search, Gunn’s body was found with the missing bumper nearby. According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, Gunn’s body appeared partially covered, “as if someone tried to hide it,” he told local CBS affiliate WMAZ. At the time, Little was considered a person of interest.
Little is set to appear in court in the next few days.
