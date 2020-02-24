I'm sure you're so busy with your work — do you personally find it hard to find time to take vacations? Or are you pretty good about recognizing when you really need a break?

Yeah. I think because I don't have a permanent job, I try to build it into my schedule — vacation rewards for myself after big projects and stuff. And I think just having that as a rule, an unspoken rule... Well, it's quite the spoken rule, actually. Having that as a rule is helpful. I think the trick to giving yourself time off is to build it into your schedule kind of arbitrarily. What I’m saying is, yes, I take vacations and I believe in working hard and playing hard. And I'm sometimes more faithful to myself in that way than in other times.